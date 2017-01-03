U.S. employers add 156K jobs in December

U.S. employers add 156K jobs in December

13 hrs ago

A work crew in Norwalk Conn. in December 2016. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported private-sector employers adding 156,000 jobs in December, with the national unemployment rate at 4.7 percent.

