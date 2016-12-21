Two Teens Apprehended Minutes After Stealing Car In Norwalk

At 8:53 a.m. Monday, an officer patrolling in the area of 40 Woodward Ave. was flagged down by a woman who said her car had just been stolen, police said. The vehicle information was broadcast to all patrols, and moments later the vehicle was spotted by Officer Serrano as it prepared to enter I-95 westbound from West Avenue, police said.

