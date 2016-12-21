Two Teens Apprehended Minutes After Stealing Car In Norwalk
At 8:53 a.m. Monday, an officer patrolling in the area of 40 Woodward Ave. was flagged down by a woman who said her car had just been stolen, police said. The vehicle information was broadcast to all patrols, and moments later the vehicle was spotted by Officer Serrano as it prepared to enter I-95 westbound from West Avenue, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|11 hr
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 29
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Dec 29
|superman casoria
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC