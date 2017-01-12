Two Armed Men Rob Store Late Wednesday Norwalk Police Say
NORWALK, Conn., -- Police are searching for two men armed with handguns who robbed a Bouton Street grocery store just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects are described as white males who wore ski masks to conceal their identities, police said.
