Two Armed Men Rob Store Late Wednesday Norwalk Police Say

NORWALK, Conn., -- Police are searching for two men armed with handguns who robbed a Bouton Street grocery store just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects are described as white males who wore ski masks to conceal their identities, police said.

