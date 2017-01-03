The Air Force Just Granted an Honorab...

The Air Force Just Granted an Honorable Discharge to a Gay Veteran, Decades After His Dismissal

A 91-year-old veteran who was dismissed from the U.S. Air Force as "undesirable" in 1948 because he is gay has had that discharge status changed to "honorable." The move by the Air Force comes in response to a lawsuit filed in November by H. Edward Spires of Norwalk, Connecticut, who served from 1946 to 1948 as a chaplain's assistant, earning the rank of sergeant.

