Take A Hike: Norwalkers Invited To Walk Through Historic Silvermine
Did you make a New Year's Resolution to get more exercise? The Norwalk Health Department, the Healthy for Life Project, and Silvermine NorWALKers have the perfect Saturday morning event for you. Norwalk residents are invited to take part in a 2.5-mile neighborhood walk on Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 8 a.m. at Silvermine Elementary School at 157 Perry Ave. After the successful October launch of a neighborhood walking group in Silvermine, Norwalk residents Deborah Lewis and Lance Zimmerman will be guiding fellow NorWALKers on the group's first walk of the New Year.
