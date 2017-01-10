Take A Hike: Norwalkers Invited To Wa...

Take A Hike: Norwalkers Invited To Walk Through Historic Silvermine

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Did you make a New Year's Resolution to get more exercise? The Norwalk Health Department, the Healthy for Life Project, and Silvermine NorWALKers have the perfect Saturday morning event for you. Norwalk residents are invited to take part in a 2.5-mile neighborhood walk on Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 8 a.m. at Silvermine Elementary School at 157 Perry Ave. After the successful October launch of a neighborhood walking group in Silvermine, Norwalk residents Deborah Lewis and Lance Zimmerman will be guiding fellow NorWALKers on the group's first walk of the New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... 3 hr cher01 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Jan 4 Brett Saltus 34
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Jan 4 Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator Jan 2 Guest 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,522

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC