Steakhouse Owners Open Restaurant With Pan-Asian Influence In South Norwalk

The multi-level Pan-Asian newcomer to South Norwalk's dining street is Ch'i Public House, where diners may harken dishes they tried at the famed three-story Tao in Manhattan. It wouldn't be a coincidence because, "Our chef used to be a sous chef at Tao's," Marco Siguenza, one of the owners, told Daily Voice.

