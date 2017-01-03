Stamford woman charged with DUI in Da...

Stamford woman charged with DUI in Darien

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

A 30-year-old Stamford woman arrested for struggling with Darien police while high on PCP was charged again after allegedly driving under the influence. Less than two weeks after her Dec. 26 arrest at the Darien Mobil Station , Joanna Jack , of Hope Street in Stamford, was spotted speeding down the Post Road around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5. An officer saw her red 2012 Honda Accord going 55 in a 35 miles per hour zone and attempted to pull her over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... 21 hr beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Sun Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Jan 4 Brett Saltus 34
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC