Stamford woman charged with DUI in Darien
A 30-year-old Stamford woman arrested for struggling with Darien police while high on PCP was charged again after allegedly driving under the influence. Less than two weeks after her Dec. 26 arrest at the Darien Mobil Station , Joanna Jack , of Hope Street in Stamford, was spotted speeding down the Post Road around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5. An officer saw her red 2012 Honda Accord going 55 in a 35 miles per hour zone and attempted to pull her over.
