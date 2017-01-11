Shooting trial tossed, Norwalk man st...

Shooting trial tossed, Norwalk man still gets five years on...

Dajuan Wiggins, 27, of Norwalk, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and will be sentenced to five years in jail.

