Shelton Man Admits Robbing 4 Banks, I...

Shelton Man Admits Robbing 4 Banks, Including One In Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

A 47-year-old Shelton man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank robbery and admitted that he had robbed four branches of Chase Bank last year. Scott Taylor, 47, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 12 hr Community Disorga... 496
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn... Jan 27 Sam 2
News Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc... Jan 27 Sam 2
News Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c... Jan 26 BPT 1
News Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf... Jan 22 BPT 1
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC