Seniors Forced Into Cold After Fire At Norwalk Nursing Home; One Injured

14 hrs ago

About two-dozen people in an assisted living facility in Norwalk were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out there late Sunday evening, according to Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Todd Smith. They stood outside while firefighters battled the blaze in the three-story structure at the Carlson Place at 17 Nelson Ave., Smith said.

