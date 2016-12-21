Seniors Forced Into Cold After Fire At Norwalk Nursing Home; One Injured
About two-dozen people in an assisted living facility in Norwalk were forced out into the cold after a fire broke out there late Sunday evening, according to Norwalk Deputy Fire Chief Todd Smith. They stood outside while firefighters battled the blaze in the three-story structure at the Carlson Place at 17 Nelson Ave., Smith said.
