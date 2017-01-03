Sen. Duff asks from new DMV license vendor
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff , D-Norwalk, is urging the Department of Motor Vehicles to quickly find a new vendor to perform driver's license renewal services previously provided by AAA Northeast. "The DMV negotiated in good faith with AAA Northeast, even after the vendor attempted to renege on its existing contract in 2016 and resumed providing services only under the threat of a lawsuit," Duff wrote in a letter to DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra .
