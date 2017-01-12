Seal-Spotting Cruises offered by Norw...

Seal-Spotting Cruises offered by Norwalk Maritime Aquarium

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

"These invigorating 2½-hour outings take place aboard the aquarium's R/V Spirit of the Sound, the country's only research vessel with hybrid-electric propulsion," said Dave Sigworth , aquarium spokesman. "The cruises seek out the harbor seals and gray seals that migrate down into the Sound from northern waters, which serves as their summer breeding and pupping areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... 21 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Wed Alfie 5
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Jan 10 beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Jan 4 Brett Saltus 34
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,673 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC