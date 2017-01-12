Ridgefield Marine Corps League swears in new officers

The Ridgefield Detachment of the Marine Corps League swore in new officers for 2017 this past Friday, Jan. 6. Those elected to the four positions were nominated in November by the detachment's former commandants, and elected at the end of December. The new officers include Richard Truitt of Norwalk as commandant, Weston Police Detective Chris Powers as senior vice commandant, Stan Kurpiewski of New Fairfield as junior vice commandant, and retired Brookfield Police Chief Robin Montgomery as judge advocate.

