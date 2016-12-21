Rain Heading For Norwalk As Holidays ...

Rain Heading For Norwalk As Holidays Wrap Up

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

The weather will be chilly and wet as Fairfield County wraps up the New Year's holiday and prepares to begin the workweek. On Monday, there is a 60 percent chance of rain showers into the afternoon, with a high near 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

