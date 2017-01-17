Purple Plow Raises Awareness of Pancreatic Cancer
Westporter Tony Palmer , owner of Anthony's Nursery & Garden Center, 492 Main St., today dedicated a newly purchased purple snowplow to raise awareness of cancer research. The plow was dedicated in memory of his cousin, Carlo Palmieri and the late Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|6 hr
|The Only KING Mic...
|1
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|7 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Tue
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC