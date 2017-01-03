Police: Woman crushed by car door in Connecticut
Police are investigating but say there are no known witnesses to the death that was reported at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Police tell The Hour of Norwalk the woman apparently was standing outside her vehicle when it rolled forward, causing her door to come in contact with a parked car.
