Police: Woman crushed by car door in Connecticut

52 min ago

Police are investigating but say there are no known witnesses to the death that was reported at about 4 p.m. Sunday. Police tell The Hour of Norwalk the woman apparently was standing outside her vehicle when it rolled forward, causing her door to come in contact with a parked car.

