Police: Norwalk men, waiters, stole from Roger Sherman Inn

Mario Montes, 45, of Riverside Avenue in Norwalk, CT was arrested by New Canaan police on Jan. 29, 2017 for conspiracy and larceny charges after allegedly stealing $1,500 from the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan, CT. less Mario Montes, 45, of Riverside Avenue in Norwalk, CT was arrested by New Canaan police on Jan. 29, 2017 for conspiracy and larceny charges after allegedly stealing $1,500 from the Roger Sherman Inn in New ... more Eduardo Navarro, 50, of Girard Street in Norwalk, CT was arrested by New Canaan police on Jan. 27, 2017 for conspiracy and larceny charges after allegedly stealing $1,500 from the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan, CT.

