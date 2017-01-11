Police: Man Who Set Car On Fire Is Su...

Police: Man Who Set Car On Fire Is Suspect In Norwalk Robbery, Shooting

Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A video from a Stamford gas station shows a suspect in numerous violent incidents across Fairfield County putting a gas nozzle into the back seat of a stolen car shortly before it was found on fire, Stamford Police said in announcing his arrest. Tyriek Gantt, 19, of 143 Connecticut Ave., is facing charges of arson, second-degree conspiracy to commit arson and second-degree larceny.

