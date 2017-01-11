Police: Man Who Set Car On Fire Is Suspect In Norwalk Robbery, Shooting
A video from a Stamford gas station shows a suspect in numerous violent incidents across Fairfield County putting a gas nozzle into the back seat of a stolen car shortly before it was found on fire, Stamford Police said in announcing his arrest. Tyriek Gantt, 19, of 143 Connecticut Ave., is facing charges of arson, second-degree conspiracy to commit arson and second-degree larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|16 min
|Dirty dan
|500
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|1 hr
|SOAP BOX HERO
|14
|Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ...
|13 hr
|BPT
|1
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|14 hr
|Robby Rob
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC