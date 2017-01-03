Police investigate shooting in South Norwalk
NORWALK A man was shot Saturday night outside a residence on Garner Street in South Norwalk, according to police broadcasts. Two men were spotted running away immediately after the sound of gunfire, according to police broadcasts.
