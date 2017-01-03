Pair Of Norwalk Shootings Cause No In...

Pair Of Norwalk Shootings Cause No Injuries But Strike Two Homes

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Norwalk police are investigating a pair of shootings within a half-hour of one another in which no one was hurt but two residences were struck by bullets late Sunday. Police were called at 11:02 p.m. Sunday to 106 S. Main St., after reports of shots fired.

