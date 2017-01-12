Optimum customers say they can't watch CBS, Patriots game

The Norwalk studio of News 12 Connecticut on Oct. 7, 2016, after parent company Altice's decision to move production jobs to a studio in Edison, N.J. The Norwalk studio of News 12 Connecticut on Oct. 7, 2016, after parent company Altice's decision to move production jobs to a studio in Edison, N.J. "I can't watch the Pats game tonight." said Steven Spector , 58, a real estate broker in Milford, in a phone interview Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.