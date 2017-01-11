One Killed In Rollover Crash On Merritt In Norwalk
The one-car accident took place on Route 15 southbound near exit 41 in Norwalk, near the Westport border. The accident occurred at around 11 a.m. and slowed traffic as police closed down the right lane.
