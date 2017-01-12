Norwalk's Raj Shah forged his own pol...

Norwalk's Raj Shah forged his own political path

Norwalk native Raj Shah has been appointed to a key White House position by the incoming administration. Shah will serve as the deputy assistant to the president, deputy communications director for the White House and deputy research director for the White House.

