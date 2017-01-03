Norwalk's Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Mu...

Norwalk's Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Receives $10K From GE Capital

The Norwalk Daily Voice

With this grant, the museum plans to serve a greater population of students and continue to offer this National Historic Landmark as a site where students can learn, in stimulating and engaging ways, mid-to-late 19th century history, art, architecture, and technology. "GE Capital is pleased to support the work of Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, which plays a unique role in our community by providing an experiential window into living history," said GE's Managing Director of Communications Eleanor Mascheroni.

