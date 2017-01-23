Following a nor'easter that whipped Fairfield County with a wintry mix and high winds, making a mess of roads and closing schools, more rain and sleet is in the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service. Inland, the chance of rain is 80 percent, with a high of 38, but the windchill making feel between 25 and 30. Tonight, rain is likely, possibly mixing with sleet after 9 p.m., then gradually ending.

