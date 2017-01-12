Norwalk Woman Charged With Throwing Coffee In Face Of Woman At Drive-Thru

A woman got out of her car and threw her coffee and purse at an impatient driver who had tooted her horn at her in the drive-thru at a coffee shop Wednesday evening, Norwalk police said. Sharon Massey, 46, of Nash Place, Norwalk, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree criminal mischief.

