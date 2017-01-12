Norwalk Woman Charged After Throwing Coffee In Face Of Woman At Drive-Thru
NORWALK, Conn., -- Angry that an impatient motorist behind her tooted while in a drive-thru at a coffee shop Wednesday evening a woman got out of her vehicle and threw her coffee and her purse at the driver and then left, police said. Sharon Massey, 46, of Nash Place, was charged with one count each of third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Wed
|Alfie
|5
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC