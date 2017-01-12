Norwalk Woman Charged After Throwing Coffee In Face Of Woman At Drive-Thru

NORWALK, Conn., -- Angry that an impatient motorist behind her tooted while in a drive-thru at a coffee shop Wednesday evening a woman got out of her vehicle and threw her coffee and her purse at the driver and then left, police said. Sharon Massey, 46, of Nash Place, was charged with one count each of third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and third-degree criminal mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.