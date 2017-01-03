Norwalk Rep. Lavielle Assumes Expanded GOP Leadership Role In Hartford
State Rep. Gail Lavielle who was sworn in for her fourth term in the Connecticut House of Representatives on Wednesday, was appointed as an Assistant Republican Leader by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides . She will also continue as Ranking Member of the General Assembly's Education Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|2 hr
|cher01
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Jan 4
|Brett Saltus
|34
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 2
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC