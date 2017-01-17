Norwalk Police: Woman, 51, Sliced Boy...

Norwalk Police: Woman, 51, Sliced Boyfriend's Right Eyeball With Metal Rod

A 60-year-old Norwalk man had to be rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital after his girlfriend sliced his right eyeball with a jagged metal rod during a dispute late Monday, Norwalk police said. Heidi Johnson, 51, of 40 Main St., was charged with first-degree assault.

