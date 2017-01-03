Norwalk Police: Shooting Victim From Stamford Facing Drug Charges

A man who walked into Norwalk Hospital after being shot in the stomach last month was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after officers searched his car and found just under a half-pound of marijuana, police said. Dakary Watkins, 23, of 40 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, is facing a pair of drug charges after police executed a search warrant of his vehicle after the shooting, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.