Norwalk Police: Shooting Victim From Stamford Facing Drug Charges
A man who walked into Norwalk Hospital after being shot in the stomach last month was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after officers searched his car and found just under a half-pound of marijuana, police said. Dakary Watkins, 23, of 40 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, is facing a pair of drug charges after police executed a search warrant of his vehicle after the shooting, police said.
