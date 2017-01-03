Norwalk Police Seek Armed Robbery Sus...

Norwalk Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspects

8 hrs ago

Police said that two Caucasian men entered the Shorehave Mobil/Dunkin Donuts located at 219 East Ave. at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday. One suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket and was carrying a black bag, and the other suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket and was carrying a pink bag, police said.

