Norwalk Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspects
Police said that two Caucasian men entered the Shorehave Mobil/Dunkin Donuts located at 219 East Ave. at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday. One suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket and was carrying a black bag, and the other suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket and was carrying a pink bag, police said.
