Norwalk Police looking for woman with a oeLoyaltya tattoo passing bad checks
Norwalk Police are hoping a distinctive tattoo will help them catch a woman who has been cashing phony checks. The say the woman in the photos, with a large tattoo that says "Loyalty" on her left forearm, passed a number of phony checks in Fairfield county in July and August of 2016.
