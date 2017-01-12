Norwalk Police: Food Deliveryman Shot, Car Stolen In Armed Robbery
A Chinese food deliveryman was shot and his car on was stolen on Kent Road on a snowy Saturday night, according to a Twitter report from the Norwalk Police Department. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg in the incident near Norwalk Community College, according to Twitter.
