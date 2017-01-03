Norwalk man faces illegal gun charges
A Norwalk man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday for gun possession charges related to a July 2016 police chase. Hudson's arrest stemmed from a lengthy investigation by the Norwalk and Darien police department s, in which Hudson was charged with heroin sales in both municipalities in July 2016.
