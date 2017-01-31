Norwalk Man Arrested Twice In Three Days For Burglary, Assaulting Family
A Norwalk man was arrested twice in three days in Stamford after police said he first broke into a building and later assaulted a father and son. Michael Fagan, 33, of 8 Pumpkin Lane was first arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|58 min
|Robby Rob
|1
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|1 hr
|ffctguitar
|11
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Jan 26
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC