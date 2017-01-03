Norwalk Man Arrested In Connection Wi...

Norwalk Man Arrested In Connection With October Stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A man wanted in connection with a non-fatal stabbing on Oct. 30 turned himself into Norwalk Police early Monday. Mykell Mitchell, 24, of 3 Lubrano Place was charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) 19 hr Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Jan 4 Brett Saltus 34
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Jan 4 Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Jan 3 BPT 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,465

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC