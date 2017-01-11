Norwalk Man Arrested As Result Of Joi...

Norwalk Man Arrested As Result Of Joint Darien-Norwalk PD Investigation

NORWALK, Conn., -- A Norwalk man who tried to flee police on a scooter on July 7 during a joint Norwalk-Darien investigation into heroin sales has had new charges slapped on him, police said. Michael Hudson, 27, who is listed as having addresses at 1632 Reservoir Ave., Bridgeport and 73 Ferris Ave., Norwalk, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a gun after after police had found a gun in his parents residence following his July arrest.

