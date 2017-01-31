Norwalk man accused of assaulting cop, two others in Stamford
A Norwalk man has been accused of injuring a cop when he was arrested for the second time in two days Monday after he assaulted another man and his son outside Brickhouse Bar & Grill on Bedford Street, police said. Witnesses told officers Michael Fagan , 33, caused a disturbance at Bedford News and Variety, knocking over items in the store about 7 p.m. Monday, police said.
