Norwalk man accused of assaulting cop...

Norwalk man accused of assaulting cop, two others in Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

A Norwalk man has been accused of injuring a cop when he was arrested for the second time in two days Monday after he assaulted another man and his son outside Brickhouse Bar & Grill on Bedford Street, police said. Witnesses told officers Michael Fagan , 33, caused a disturbance at Bedford News and Variety, knocking over items in the store about 7 p.m. Monday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 58 min Robby Rob 1
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 1 hr ffctguitar 11
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Mon Community Disorga... 496
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
News Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn... Jan 27 Sam 2
News Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc... Jan 27 Sam 2
News Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c... Jan 26 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC