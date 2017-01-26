Norwalk Man, 22, Identified As Driver Killed In Crash After Police Pursuit
Connecticut State Police identified the 22-year-old Norwalk man who died after he lost control of a vehicle during a police pursuit Thursday morning on the city's West Side, police said.. Vincent Shaqui Fowlkes, of 28 N. Taylor Ave., was pronounced dead after he was taken to Norwalk Hospital, police said.
