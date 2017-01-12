Norwalk Library To Reopen Friday After Burst Pipe Floods Building
The Norwalk Public Library main branch plans to reopen Friday morning after a burst pipe forced the branch to closed Thursday. The pipe burst while a contractor was working on a heating system Thursday morning, sending water pouring through several floors of the building, according to the Hour.
