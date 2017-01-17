Norwalk Hospital Volunteers Donate Ne...

Norwalk Hospital Volunteers Donate New Ambulance to Hospital

The Norwalk Hospital Volunteers organization has donated a new ambulance to Norwalk Hospital to expand its fleet of emergency vehicles and increase its capacity to meet the acute medical care needs of the greater Norwalk community. Volunteers at Norwalk Hospital have a long history of Hospital service and philanthropic support.

