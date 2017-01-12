Norwalk Historical Society Receives G...

Norwalk Historical Society Receives Grant From AT&T

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

The Norwalk Historical Society received a $5,000 grant to support the Little Red Schoolhouse Program. Harry Carey, External Affairs Director for AT&T, presented the Norwalk Historical Society with the grant, which will help fund enhancements to the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Wed America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... Wed Alfie 5
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Jan 10 beverley 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... Jan 5 Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Jan 4 Brett Saltus 34
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC