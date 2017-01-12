Norwalk Historical Society Receives Grant From AT&T
The Norwalk Historical Society received a $5,000 grant to support the Little Red Schoolhouse Program. Harry Carey, External Affairs Director for AT&T, presented the Norwalk Historical Society with the grant, which will help fund enhancements to the program.
