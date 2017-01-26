Norwalk healthcare staffing agency relocates to Trumbull
CompHealth , a subsidiary of CHG Healthcare , announced Thursday that it has relocated its Norwalk headquarters to a new office in Trumbull. The company, which specializes in healthcare staffing, has offices around the country and more than 1,000 employees.
