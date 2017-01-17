Norwalk Community College Foundation Reaches $5 Million Fundraising Goal
The Norwalk Community College Foundation reached an ambitious fundraising goal of $5 million it had set for the school's 50th anniversary in 2016. "We set the bar high and our supporters knew that,'' NCCF Executive Director Ann P. Rogers said.
