Norwalk Community College Foundation Reaches $5 Million Fundraising Goal

The Norwalk Community College Foundation reached an ambitious fundraising goal of $5 million it had set for the school's 50th anniversary in 2016. "We set the bar high and our supporters knew that,'' NCCF Executive Director Ann P. Rogers said.

