Norwalk Break-Ins May Be Linked, Police Say
NORWALK, Conn., -- Norwalk Police are urging residents to take precautions after three burglaries into unoccupied homes during January. Norwalk Detectives investigated three residential burglaries into unoccupied residences on Mohawk Drive and Lakewood Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|Jan 26
|BPT
|1
|Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf...
|Jan 22
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC