Nor'easter Blowing In Could Dump Up To 3 Inches Of Rain On Norwalk
At least it won't snow. But a nor'easter will bring heavy rain and fierce winds to Fairfield County by late Sunday, which could lead to power outages and flooding, and continue through early Tuesday.
