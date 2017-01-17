New Technology Workshop at Norwalk Public Library
The Norwalk Public Library is pleased to present a new technology workshop, Designing for 3D Printing with Fusion 360, for students 13 and older, teachers, and hobbyists. Learn how to create your own designs for 3D printing by taking this four -class course.
