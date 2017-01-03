New Canaan Garage Fire Apparently Started By Fireplace Ashes In Garbage Can
A fire in the garage of a Cheese Spring Road home in New Canaan was started by fireplace ashes put into garbage can, according to the New Canaan Advertiser. Town fire personnel responded to the fire Friday afternoon.
