New Canaan Garage Fire Apparently Sta...

New Canaan Garage Fire Apparently Started By Fireplace Ashes In Garbage Can

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

A fire in the garage of a Cheese Spring Road home in New Canaan was started by fireplace ashes put into garbage can, according to the New Canaan Advertiser. Town fire personnel responded to the fire Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) 3 hr Brett Saltus 38
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 3 hr BPT 1
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 4 hr BPT 5
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator 4 hr Guest 1
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Tue BPT 3
Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator Jan 2 Guest 1
News Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai... Dec 31 America Gentleman... 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC