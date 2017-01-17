New bank proposed for southwestern Co...

New bank proposed for southwestern Connecticut

22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Darien Rowayton Bank has doubled deposits the past few years from its home base in Darien, Conn., while building up a student-lending business under the DRB moniker. In January 2017, a Norwalk entrepreneur and two others filed papers for the formation of a new bank called TNB, with further details not immediately available.

