Metro-North New Haven Line Back On Schedule

Metro-North New Haven Line service is back on or close to schedule as of 4 p.m. Sunday after delays as long as an hour earlier in the afternoon. The delays were due to earlier fire department activity in the vicinity of South Norwalk, Conn., Metro-North said in a 1:24 p.m. announcement.

